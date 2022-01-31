One Piece: Red Reveals First Look at the New Movie’s Script

One Piece has dropped the first look at the storyboards for its new movie, One Piece: Red! Eiichiro Oda’s original manga franchise had one heck of a year last year as it reached both its 1000th chapter and 1000th episode, but it was soon confirmed that the series had some big plans for 2022 as well with the confirmation that the next feature film in the franchise was in the works. Releasing in Japan later this Summer, this new movie has yet to reveal many concrete details or images about what to expect. But that could be ending fairly soon.

As One Piece: Red readies for its theatrical release in Japan on August 6th, it seems like the promotional train is getting ready to roll with there only now being six months out from its release. The latest update comes from the film’s official Twitter account as it dropped the first look at the film’s storyboards. Unfortunately the actual boards are being kept a mystery for now, but the tease does amp up the fact that there are more than 850 pages of them for the coming film. You can check out the tease below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/OP_FILMRED/status/1487591642278371330?s=20&t=vZFAxVmqTgwKteHgKZPwqg

Directed by Code Geass franchise director Goro Taniguchi, written by Tsutomu Kuroiwa, and with original series creator Eiichiro Oda is serving as producer, One Piece Film: Red is scheduled for a release in Japan on August 6th, but has yet to official set an international release date as of this writing. Taniguchi shared the following statement about joining the new film, “You don’t need me. I can’t believe that once upon a time I was only slightly involved in ‘One Piece.’ I’m not even from Toei Animation, and it would be a hassle to invite such a person as director,” Taniguchi began, “But the fact that they dared to talk to me in the midst of all this means that [series creator Eiichiro Oda] and his staff wanted to add something more, to challenge themselves more, to see a different view. I think that’s what it means.”

But what do you think? What are you hoping to see in the next One Piece movie? What are you hoping to see it reveal about the main series as a whole? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!