One Piece: Red Will Give Shanks His Cutest Merch Yet

One Piece: Red has released its first trailer, giving us a look at not just the new adventure that Luffy and his crew will be a part of, but also revealing the identity of newcomer Uta, who just so happens to be the daughter of Red-Haired Shanks. Now, with the movie set to arrive this summer, new merchandise has been previewed that gives Shanks his most adorable makeover to date, with fans in North America hoping that said merchandise will make its way to the West as well.

Currently, we don’t have a lot of information about Red-Haired Shanks’ daughter, Uta, though the latest trailer certainly gave us a much better idea of who the “ultimate diva” is. One Piece: Red’s first trailer stated that Ulta’s voice has the ability to “change the world” though whether or not this means Shanks’ daughter is powered by a Devil Fruit is yet to be seen. While Shanks was featured heavily in the first footage for the fifteenth One Piece film, fans of the Grand Line have yet to fully see the role that the one-armed swashbuckler will play.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Official Twitter Account for One Piece shared the first look at the official merchandise for the upcoming movie, which unfortunately will only be made available to fans in Japan who order advance theater tickets to the movie that is set to bring back Shanks and introduce the world to his daughter Uta:

Despite the recent hacking of Toei Animation, which caused One Piece’s anime series to delay new episodes along with the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, One Piece: Red is apparently still set to arrive in Japan on August 6th. While an official release date for North America has yet to be revealed at this point, evidence from past releases of One Piece films might mean that fans in the West can expect the movie to arrive this fall, if it follows the pattern of its predecessors.

What role do you think Shanks will play in the movie that features his long-awaited return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.