One Piece: Red Crew Shares Special Behind The Scenes Photos

✖

One Piece: Red is the fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise from Eiichiro Oda which is set to arrive in theaters in Japan this summer, and while a lot of mysteries still surround the return of the Red-Haired Shanks, new behind-the-scenes photos are showing how this new adventure is being brought to life. With Shanks set to bring his daughter Uta to the scene, it will be interesting to see what new characters and adventures are on the way for the Straw Hat Pirates hot on the heels of the conclusion of the War For Wano arc.

As it stands, fans of the Grand Line don't know when the fifteenth movie of the series will arrive in theaters around the world outside of the country of Japan, though if we were to look at past examples of One Piece films hitting North America and other countries, we might get a better idea. One Piece: Stampede, the fourteenth movie of the Shonen series, arrived in the fall in the West following its summer release in Japan, which might be a similar release schedule for Red. With Shanks potentially meeting Luffy once again in this new movie, a moment that has been in the making for decades, there are plenty of Grand Line fans waiting for this one with some major anticipation.

Twitter User New World Artur shared some new behind-the-scenes photos in the creation of One Piece: Red, with animators creating the daughter of the Red-Haired Shanks who has yet to be revealed as either a hero or villain, though she has been described as the "ultimate diva" with a voice that can change the world:

Promotional images of behind the scenes work on One Piece RED pic.twitter.com/dpFcxCLDI5 — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) May 22, 2022

One of the most bizarre new characters that is set to be introduced in this new movie is the Thousand Sunny, with the Straw Hat Pirates' ship apparently being given life. Looking quite close to Tony Tony Chopper, the doctor of the Straw Hats, the new design for Luffy's ship certainly has some major mysteries to reveal in this summer adventure.

What do you think of this new behind-the-scenes look at the creation of One Piece: Red? Which character are you most looking forward to learning more about in this fifteenth film? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.