‘One Piece’ Confirms Major Reverie Arc Comeback in 2019

Before Eiichiro Oda began the samurai inspired Wano arc in One Piece, fans were treated to a reunion with many of the series’ past favorites as members of the World Government met during the Reverie arc.

Fans were a bummed to see the arc end as quickly as it did, but Oda teased during Jump Festa 2019 that the series will be making a return to Reverie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here is my full translation of Oda’s message in Jump Festa today. i wonder what will happen in Reverie.😍 pic.twitter.com/M0CvpIA3cF — sandman (@sandman_AP) December 23, 2018

As translated by @sandman_AP on Twitter, Oda teased some coming events in the manga with, “Speaking of manga, it’s awesome!! Core of a big story will be gradually focused with the life of Oden Kouzuki in Wano country! An unexpected incident will happen in Reverie!” Whatever the unexpected incident turns out to be, fans will love the fact that the series has yet to forget about them.

The Reverie arc was a special arc in between the Whole Cake Island and Wano arcs which majorly built on pieces of the One Piece world. Huge revelations such as a mysterious throne at the center of the world, Luffy’s massive new bounty after the events of Whole Cake Island, an incoming attack by the Revolutionary Army being teased, and something strange about Red-Haired Shanks teased for the future of the series as well.

But even with all of these interesting threads being laid, the Reverie arc was over as quickly as it began lasting only a few chapters long before Oda took the series to Wano. But with Oda now teasing that Reverie will be revisited sometime next year, fans will be keeping an eye out on each new chapter to see when the Wano and Reverie arcs cross paths once again.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.