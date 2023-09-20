One Piece Cosplay Highlights Robin's Best Look

One Piece's live-action series is currently in production on Season 2 with Netflix, and one awesome cosplay is looking far into the future of the franchise by highlighting Nico Robin's best look from the series during the intense Enies Lobby arc! One Piece's live-action series took on the East Blue saga as fans saw a new version of Monkey D. Luffy gathering together the various members of his crew before heading out to the Grand Line, but as fans know, there's still plenty of potential ground to cover for the future of the series should it choose to continue.

One Piece Season 2 is likely going to introduce a live-action version of Nico Robin to the series with many of the new faces we'll see tackled in the coming episodes, and that means we're one step closer to the Enies Lobby arc (Robin's most important arc in the series to date). As fans wait for this arc to make the jump to live-action, artist @coser.karina on Instagram is helping to highlight Robin's look for the famous Enies Lobby arc with some on point cosplay! Check it out:

What's Next for Netflix's One Piece?

The live-action One Piece series has announced Season 2 is now in the works, but it will likely be a while before it comes to Netflix due to the ongoing actors and writers strikes. But thankfully that also means there's plenty of time to catch up with both the eight episode first season and much of the original One Piece anime releases now streaming with Netflix. Starring Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. As for the first season of the series taking on the East Blue saga, Netflix teases One Piece as such:

"Based on Japan's highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he's always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn."

