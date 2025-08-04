One Piece Finally Unveiled Rocks D. Xebec’s True Goal & It Highlights Elbaf’s Importance

One Piece’s ongoing arc brings the Straw Hats to the fabled land of the Giants, the place where legendary and mighty warriors reside. The Giants welcomed the crew with open arms and even held a banquet to celebrate their arrival. Unfortunately, things went downhill pretty quickly when the Holy Knights invaded the island with the sole purpose of subjugating it by force. However, the series kicks off Harald’s backstory right before Luffy is about to join the fight. Although the primary purpose of the flashback is to shed more light on Harald’s past and the truth behind his murder, we also learn more about the other important characters.

The series also officially introduces Rocks D. Xebec, whose face was shrouded in mystery for years until this point. He resembles Blackbeard, and the manga introduces him as the villain’s father. We follow his journey as he marks his name in history by killing an Admiral and then gathering a crew of terrifyingly powerful fighters. As mentioned in the story previously, almost all of the members of the Rocks Pirates made a name for themselves in the New World after the crew was disbanded. Xebec was officially declared dead during the God Valley Incident. However, before that happened, he had an almost impossible goal in mind.

One Piece Chapter 1156 Reveals Xebec’s Goal

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

One Piece Chapter 1155 revealed that Harald and Xebec clashed swords several decades ago during the Reverie. After the incident, Xebec never stopped trying to get Harald to join his side. He wasn’t simply just amazed by the Giant’s power, but he was looking at a bigger picture. Xebec needed the power of two Devil Fruits, one of which could be found in Elbaf. However, its true power will only be revealed when Harald eats it. It could be something to do with the Giant King’s lineage, as he had the blood of the ancient Giants, or there’s always a chance Xebec wanted to fully use his potential.

Additionally, the Rocks Pirates also needed to locate the frozen Giants that were previously shown in the Punk Hazard Arc. However, regardless of Xebec’s goals, he had no intention of forcing Harald to do his bidding since he berated Kaido for even suggesting the idea. Xebec’s true goal was to bring down the Holy Land of Mariejois, and the key to his plan’s success lies in Elbaf. The story has yet to reveal the other Devil Fruit required by Xebec, but we may learn the truth in the upcoming chapters.