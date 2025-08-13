One Piece Recruits Jujutsu Kaisen Director For Its Latest Opening

One Piece Episode 1139 introduced the latest opening and ending themes of the Egghead Incident Arc, and this will be the last one before the anime commences the Elbaf Arc. The series recently concluded the heartbreaking backstory of Bartholomew Kuma and answered the truth behind his tragic fate. As the focus shifts to the main fight of the arc, One Piece’s new opening drops several spoilers from the manga. We also learn about more villains who will soon appear on the island. Additionally, Luffy and the others will reunite with their friends after 24 years.

The opening, Carmine by Ellegarden, isn’t simply pleasing to hear but is visually breathtaking. It delivers a striking mix of vibrant animation and smooth transitions, which perfectly blend with the mood of the music, creating an electrifying experience. Yuki Kamiya, the director behind Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 opening, Ao no Sumika, and the key animator of Season 2 opening 2, Specialz, worked on this beautiful new One Piece theme. Additionally, Kamiya also directed the ending themes three and eight of Chainsaw Man. Apart from MAPPA and Toei Animation Studio, Kamiya also worked with WIT Studio to prepare the storyboard of its underrated Sci-Fi original, Moonrise.

What to Expect From the Egghead Incident Arc in One Piece’s Anime

The arc is in its last stretch, but the threat is far from over. Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s arrival only made the situation worse, especially after the crew got the upper hand against the Marines and CP0. Kizaru is down for the count, and he is overwhelmed by the burden of trying to kill one of his oldest friends. However, the Five Elders are desperate to silence Vegapunk as soon as possible because of the threat his knowledge poses. Kuma’s arrival also changes a lot of things, since we now know that his consciousness hasn’t completely faded, even after his ultimate sacrifice.

The opening theme already dropped more than enough hints about the major incidents that will take place in the rest of the arc. We see the entire world listening to Vegapunk’s message, and judging by their reaction, he must have revealed something shocking. Not only is Vegapunk the most genius scientist in the world, but he also has significant knowledge about the Void Century, thanks to his years of research. However, apart from lore, the story will keep focusing on the ongoing fight, which will soon go downhill from here on out. So far, only Saint Jaygarcia Saturn has arrived on the island, and his demonic powers are quite intimidating.

To make matters worse, the opening theme teases the arrival of the other four Elders and even reveals the true form of Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro. We will soon see the true forms of the other three. However, apart from villains, even Luffy’s allies, the Giant Pirates, will show up on the island. Egghead has already set up the Elbaf Arc, and it won’t be long before the anime commences the most highly anticipated arc of the series.