This Impressive ‘One Piece’ Cosplay Brings Zoro to Life

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is arguably the most popular anime and manga franchises in the world, and a large part of that is due to the wide variety of character designs and outfits. Fans have especially enjoyed bringing the many looks of the series to life through cosplay.

But a recent actor’s cosplay has brought the Straw Hats’ Roronoa Zoro to life in such a way that’s gotten a ton of attention from fans for just how cool it is.

He is so COOL! pic.twitter.com/wwLNVolo89 — Roronoa Zoro (@santoryubeastZ) March 10, 2019

As spotted by @santoryubeastZ on Twitter, one actor has brought Zoro to life complete with mannerisms. This particular Zoro cosplayer can currently be found as part of the One Piece live show at Tokyo Tower in Japan. The actors often perform little stage shows about the series, and greet and take photos with fans so this cosplay has an extra layer of authenticity to it.

Thanks to the dutiful work of fans who want to find out more about this actor, however, fans can now follow him on Twitter. His name is Hiro Matsuda, and you can find his page here. Fans have been especially drawn to his take on Zoro because he’s plenty attractive and brings the character to life in a way many fans imagine the real Zoro would act in our world. So, they hilariously did the extra work to find him.

Zoro’s been missing in action from the series for quite some time, but recently returned during the Wano arc of the series. There may even be more about his past revealed soon but it’s too early to tell.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

