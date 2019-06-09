This Genderbent One Piece Cosplay Puts New Spin on Zoro

Eiichiro Oda has given One Piece some of the most flexible characters in all action manga and anime, and Oda himself often gives the Straw Hat crew major makeovers from arc to arc (and chapter to chapter on a few occasions). This has resulted in some of the most popular looks in the entire series, and a recent makeover has definitely gone viral for the major spin it put on Roronoa Zoro.

A big trend in both anime fan-art and cosplay is flipping the gender and offering a new portrayal of a fan-favorite character, and one artist brought a genderbent Zoro to life through some impressive cosplay. Check it out below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tima 🔪 (@timasenpai) on May 20, 2019 at 1:45pm PDT

Cosplay Artist @timasenpai (who you can find on Instagram here) shared the above genderbent take on Zoro, and it presents a completely new take on the popular swordsman. It’s safe to say that regardless of gender, Zoro would still be an integral part of the series. He’s got a lot of hilarious quirks that a genderswapped version would make all the more hilarious such as his terrible sense of direction.

Did you know that series creator Eiichiro Oda actually once created genderbent versions of the Straw Hats? Sharing them during one of the columns in which he responded to fans in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, Oda shared quick sketches of what the Straw Hats would all look like in a genderswapped universe. Zoro seems to be a particular point of interest for genderswapping as fans have tried to imagine this look themselves.

Though he’s been gone from the anime for quite a while, Zoro will soon be making his return to the series with the debut of the Wano arc. After being separated from the rest of the Straw Hats for the Whole Cake Island arc, fans will be happy to see the entire Straw Hat crew all together in one place after such a long time.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.