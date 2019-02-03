‘One Piece’s Sanji Gets Strange Easter Egg in ‘Jump Force’

Bandai Namco’s Jump Force will pit various characters across Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump series in battle against one another, and fans will soon see how various characters react to one another…with all of their good and bad qualities in tow.

In a video shared by IGN, it’s actually revealed that Jump Force threw in a particularly off-beat Easter Egg when it comes to One Piece‘s Sanji fighting against the female characters on the roster. He doesn’t do any damage.

Sanji goes against an all-women team of Bleach’s Rukia Kuchiki, Naruto’s Kaguya, and One Piece‘s Boa Hancock. Instead of Sanji using his normal repertoire, he instead has hearts over his eyes and has fallen head over heels for these female characters. This goes further than just a visual gag, however, as it effects how useful he is in these particular match ups as his moves have been limited entirely to just throwing hearts at them while doing zero damage.

On top of this, he has a special grab move in which he tries to court each of the women until they strongly reject him with a slap. Like in One Piece, this treatment does not deter Sanji’s crush and he remains this way throughout the entire video. Fans of the character know about his chivalrous nature, but it also comes with the major caveat that he crushes hard on the women in One Piece. This often flips his personality almost instantly, and he can’t think of anything other than trying to hit on women in these moments.

This isn’t the first time Sanji has been given this strange attribute in a video game appearance as he acted this way in One Piece: Burning Blood. That game was also developed by Spike Chunsoft, so it appears they carried over the Easter Egg into this release as well. It’s going to make it tough for Sanji fans to fight against online opponents.

Jump Force is currently slated for a release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 15, 2019. Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

