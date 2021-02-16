One Piece Releases New Batch of Dub Episodes

✖

One Piece has released a new batch of English dubbed episodes! Ever since the dub officially made its big return to production back in 2019, fans have been enjoying seeing the series continue. With the release of the Punk Hazard arc finally wrapped, the dub release of the series has taken its first real steps into one of the longest arcs of the dub to date. The Dressrosa arc has introduced Luffy and the other Straw Hats to one of their deadliest foes to date, Donquixote Doflamingo, so now fans of the dub can check it out for themselves.

Funimation has announced that the new batch of English dubbed episodes for One Piece are already now available on digital storefronts such as Microsoft Movies & TV. This newest batch is Season 11 Voyage 4, which covers Episodes 668 through 680 of the original anime series. For fans hoping to stream these new episodes, they'll be available on FunimationNOW starting on March 9th.

Unfortunately there was no official date given for the home video release of this particular batch of episodes just yet, but Funimation's official announcement confirms they will be getting a physical release in the future. As for fans hoping to stream the previous voyage of episodes (which covers Episodes 655 through 667), those are now available to stream with Funimation as of today.

Episodes 668-680 of the original anime series primarily concern themselves with the end of the tournament in the Corrida Colosseum to determine who gets to have the Flame-Flame Fruit. Luffy has taken on a disguise and entered the tournament in order to get his brother's fruit, but there are a ton of powerful opponents who stand in his way as fans had seen with the previous release of episodes.

