One Piece Confirms Release Date for Next Wave of Dub Episodes

One Piece has confirmed the release date for the next wave of English dubbed episodes! After a long hiatus, One Piece fans were given a major boost when Funimation confirmed that work on the English dub release of the series was resuming back in late 2019. In the year since, the series has gone beyond the Punk Hazard arc and finally broke through to Dressrosa with Season 11 of the dub premiering last December. Ever since, fans had been eagerly waiting for the next wave of episodes. Thankfully that wait will soon be over as Funimation has confirmed the release date for the next batch!

One Piece has confirmed that Season 11 Voyage 3 will be releasing on Microsoft Movies & TV on January 26th. This includes episodes 655 through 667 of the original series, which continues the next phase of the Dressrosa arc. For fans waiting for their streaming release, they'll be hitting Funimation's streaming service on February 16th. Unfortunately, the announcement does not confirm a physical home video release date.

The Straw Hats' adventure to save Dressrosa from Doflamingo continues! 🔥 One Piece Season 11, Voyage 3 (eps. 655-667) arrives soon on Digital with new dubbed episodes this January 26th! 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/IaSTjbxO3b — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) January 23, 2021

While the English subtitled release has broken through over 900 episodes in total as of this writing, the English dub release of the series has been just as popular with fans as it's opened the door to a whole new audience. The dub is now available to watch on streaming services such as Netflix (the first two seasons of the series at least), and the series is available on multiple other platforms in both English and Japanese.

The Dressrosa arc is one of the longer in the anime overall, but it's also the one with the most moving pieces in the anime to date. There are several characters being juggled throughout, and this eventually leads to a clash where all of the stories and various plots come together at the end. That's why fans will definitely be jumping on this next wave of dubbed episodes as soon as they hit!

What do you think of One Piece's English dub so far? Excited to see this next wave of episodes when they release? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!