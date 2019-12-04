This One Piece Big Mom Cosplay Takes The Cake

Charlotte Linlin has been a strange threat to Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates since first threatening them as part of the Whole Cake Island arc. Big Mom has certainly lived up to her name thanks to her giant size, insane strength, and sheer number of dozens of children that look to carry on the family legacy of swashbuckling across the Grand Line. Now, with Big Mom uniting with her former rival/enemy, Kaido, leader of the Beast Pirates, its clear that her presence in Wano Country will cause the earth to shake beneath her feet. Now, one fan has created a cosplay that pays homage to one of the biggest villains in One Piece history.

Instagram User FinnTheCosplayer shared this brand new interpretation of Big Mom that may not share the same size as the leader of the “Big Mom Pirates” does but certainly shows off the aesthetic of the former member of the Rock Pirates in a brand new light:

Videos by ComicBook.com

What do you think of this jaw dropping One Piece Cosplay? What role do you think Big Mom will ultimately play within the Wano Country arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.