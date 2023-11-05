One Piece Anime Brings Shanks' WiFi Haki to Life

One Piece's anime has reached the final phase of the Wano Country arc, and with it the anime has shared the first real look at what Red-Haired Shanks' full Haki power is capable of! One Piece's anime is now working its way through the final steps of the Wano Country arc as Luffy and the Straw Hats celebrate their hard earned victory against Kaido and Big Mom, but this celebration was almost thrown into chaos as a new Admiral, Ryokugyu, has made themselves known and made his way to the country to capture the newly crowned Emperor of the Sea.

With Luffy being revealed as a new Emperor of the Sea following his big win over Kaido as the Wano Country arc comes to an end, it got Shanks and the rest of the world's attention as it's clear that the world is changing in some pretty big ways. This of course has been ramifications for the pirate world as Shanks was proud of Luffy for doing some big things, so proud in fact that he ended up helping the Wano samurai and saving them from Ryokugyu with a far away use of his Haki. So far, in fact, that fans have dubbed it "WiFi Haki" for its long reach.

One Piece: What Is Shanks' Haki Power?

One Piece Episode 1082 picks up shortly after Shanks and his crew made the decision to head towards the One Piece itself instead, but it's soon revealed that he actually crossed over to Wano's shores. It might be a bit of his sentimentality towards Luffy, but it's clear that he's still protective of Luffy despite being a fellow Emperor. When the Wano samurai are in danger of being wiped out by Ryokugyu (which they wanted to keep Luffy and the others away from in order to keep their pride as citizens of Wano), Shanks helps without even stepping foot in Wano.

Drawing his blade sends out shockwaves of Haki power that completely freeze Ryokugyu in place. Angry over the fact that the Admiral would be taking advantage of Luffy and the other's current recovery weakness after they made such a dramatic change to the rest of the world, we finally got to see a little of Shanks' full Haki power in action for the first real time.

