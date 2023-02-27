One Piece Cliffhanger Teases Shanks' Next Fight

One Piece is now working its way through the first major arc of the final saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running series overall, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is setting the stage for Red-Haired Shanks' next big fight! As Luffy and the Straw Hats continue to interact with the famous scientist Dr. Vegapunk on Egghead Island in the first major arc of this final stretch of the series, fans have been getting a few updates as to how the rest of the world has been shaking up since the events of the Wano Country saga.

As Luffy officially became a new member of the Four Emperors following his fight with Kaido, it was revealed that Shanks was thus inspired to make his move on the rest of the world and finally head towards the One Piece treasure at last. While his journey since has been a mystery, the final moments of the newest chapter of the series has brought him back to the spotlight to tease one of his biggest fights yet as he readies to take on Captain Eustass Kid.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What is Shanks' Next Big Fight?

Chapter 1076 of One Piece leaves the shores of Egghead Island to show fans the rest of the New World, and while he have seen the paths both Luffy and Law had gone towards following Wano (in which Law also found himself going up against Blackbeard), it's revealed that Eustass Kid's path has taken him straight to Elbaph. It's revealed that Shanks and his crew has docked there as well, and Kid's crew has kicked off a whole new fight. Thus, Shanks offers Kid one final deal to either give his Road Poneglyph and run or fight then and there.

As the chapter comes to an end, it's revealed that while Kid has crossed paths with Shanks' crew before, they never actually got to meet face to face. Killer warns Law that Shanks will likely take his life in they fight, but naturally Kid is not backing down. Meaning now Shanks will have his most significant fight in the manga in several years, and could spell doom for Kid.

But which captain do you think has a better chance of making it through this fight between Shanks and Kid? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!