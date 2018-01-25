Sketchers Announces ‘One Piece’ Shoe Collection

If you are a fan of anime and sneakers, you probably heard Adidas and Dragon Ball have hooked up for a collab this year. However, they are not the only ones. Sketchers and One Piece are uniting for a collection as well, and you can check out the line now.

Harumio released the special shoe collection on its site not long ago. Each of the shoes bear the same design, but they have different color schemes based on their characters. There are six pairs of shoes, and the following characters got their own piece:

Luffy

Law

Zoro

Doflamingo

Sanji

Chopper

You can read the official product description for the line below:

“Skechers has collaborated with One Piece and released this exclusive One Piece X Skechers collab in Korea on January 18. Based on D’lites 2 Sweet Monster, the collaboration resulted in 6 different colorways. Every colorway are a unique combination of colors from each of the characters with their signature character detailing on the tongue. Skechers D’Lites 2 Sweet Monster’s Air-Cooled Memory Foam cushioned insole that provides ultimate comfort with every step while you go on your adventure in search of the world’s ultimate treasure “One Piece”.”

If you want these shoes for yourself, you will have to fork over a good chunk of change. Each pair will run you about $120 USD before shipping, and the collection will be mailed out later this spring.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.

