‘One Piece’ Reveals New Wave of Skechers Sneakers

If you have ever wanted to walk a mile in the shoes of Monkey D. Luffy, you can do so real soon. Thanks to the folks at Skechers, a new line of sneakers based on One Piece have gone live, and fans can order their favorite pair now.

After rolling out the first wave of Skechers D’Lites x One Piece last year, the company went in on a second line. The limited run pays homage to characters like Luffy and Trafalgar Law, but they aren’t the only ones.

As it turns out, One Piece got shoes for five new fighters, so fans can show love to their favorite heroes… or villains!

As you can see above, five new shoes were created for the following characters: Jimbei, Whitebeard, Marco, Boa Hancock, and Blackbeard.

Currently, these shoes have launched in Asia where the collaboration line began a couple years back. Skechers has said specialty stores in the U.S. will start selling these sneakers in early March 2019, but they are available for early purchase online now.

The collection comes in styles for both men and women. With sizes ranging from 5-12, One Piece fans of all ages will be able to find a shoe that fits their feet, style, and budget. Right now, the collection ranges in the $90 family, so it’s up to fans to decide whether or not these treasures are worth their bounty.

