One Piece: Here’s Your First-Look At Luffy’s New Gear 4th Form

Monkey D. Luffy isn’t one to brag, but fans of the pirate are more than happy to coo over him anyways. The hero is One Piece‘s main man, and his Gomu Gomu no Mi attacks have become famous all around the world. Now, fans have a brand-new form to geek out over, and the Gear Fourth technique is pretty slick.

So, if you are ready to see Gear Fourth Snakeman, then you are in luck.

In the latest chapter of One Piece, fans were introduced to Luffy’s much-awaited form right off the bat. Eiichiro Oda didn’t keep fans waiting as chapter 895 opened with Luffy debuting the sleek new transformation which can be seen below.

As you can tell, Snakeman looks very different from Luffy’s other Gear Fourth forms. The new power-up does not make his body very bulky though it does beef up his arms and legs. The form doesn’t cover Luffy in as much Haki as he’s used to, but his insane attack power makes up for the minimal design.

Fans learn Snakeman gives Luffy an insane boost in speed. Its use of the ‘Python’ ability allows Luffy to change his attacks’ direction at will but that is not all. Snakeman will speed up his attacks the longer they are in play, so it makes Luffy’s offensive plays harder to dodge. After all, even if Katakuri manages to miss the punch the first time around, there is not telling if he will sidestep it on its second go around.

Of course, Snakeman does come at a cost. Its speed and agility is heightened, but Luffy loses a lot of his defensive capabilities. When Katakuri lands a hit on the Snakeman hero, Luffy doesn’t bounce it off. The pirate takes the damage full on, so he isn’t as protected in his Snakeman form as he is Boundman for instance.

