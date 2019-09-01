One Piece’s Stage Show Proves the Straw Hats Can Be Done IRL

One Piece‘s anime is currently celebrating its 20th Anniversary, and fans have seen the Straw Hats in many wonderful looks over the course of its tenure thus far. You would think it would be impossible to capture the various colorful personalities of the cast of characters in the real world, but fans in Japan have been able to enjoy a live-action version of the series for quite some time. In fact, the stage show for the series proves that it can be done in real life.

Fuji TV recently shared some promotional photos of their One Piece stage show to Twitter, and the live-action cast captures the Straw Hats impressively as even the more outlandish looks surprisingly translate well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s great to see characters like Sanji, Zoro, and even Trafalgar Law have their looks recreated well like this especially given that One Piece will be getting an official live-action television series sometime soon. First announced as a celebration of the original manga’s 20th Anniversary, this new live-action One Piece series is going to be Hollywood driven, and produced by Tomorrow Studios, the studio also currently attached to the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop coming to Netflix.

There are still no details as to where it will be released, when it will release, or who is even a part of this major series as of this writing, but it has been confirmed that this new series will be adapting the events of the East Blue arc. Although these stage show looks adapt the Straw Hats following the series’ time skip, the original outfits shouldn’t be too hard to adapt well if these more stylish looks can come out alright. Then again, it is going to take the right live-action cast to bring it all together.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.