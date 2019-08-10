One Piece: Stampede Breaks 2019 Japanese Box Office Record

One Piece: Stampede is one of the most anticipated film releases in the franchise thus far, and it’s a major celebration of the anime’s 20th Anniversary. This has lead to a huge film packed to brim with returns of fan-favorite allies and villians, and fans have been excited to see how it all shakes out for themselves. But the amount of fan anticipation was most likely underestimated as One Piece: Stampede has already broken a major record for the Japanese box office in 2019.

As announced by the film’s official Twitter account, One Piece: Stampede has broken the record for the largest audience on opening day in 2019 so far. It’s already number one with audiences as of its August 9th opening, with over 350,000 fans attending the film on release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

【Breaking news】 ONE PIECE STAMPEDE broke one of Japan’s 2019 box office record, with the largest audience on opening day. I repeat! No.1 on audience!

Enthusiasm is sweeping the summer days!#onepiece #stampede pic.twitter.com/UVBeFucaSP — ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】 (@Eiichiro_Staff) August 10, 2019

One Piece: Stampede is now out in to theaters in Japan as of August 9th. There is currently no word on its release to other territories as of this writing, unfortunately. But the film has been licensed for a release in Australia. So fans in other territories will find out release details before too long, hopefully. But with the film just premiering in Japan, there’s still going to be some waiting.

Fuji TV officially describes the film as such, “The world’s greatest exposition of the pirates, by the pirates, for the pirates – the Pirates Festival. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Crew receive an invitation from its host Buena Festa who is known as the Master of Festivities. They arrive to find a venue packed with glamorous pavilions and many pirates including the ones from the Worst Generation. The place is electric.”

As teased by the filler arc of the anime tying into the release of the film, One Piece: Stampede will feature the return of characters like Boa Hancock, Sabo, Buggy, Trafalgar Law, Smoker, and many more. There are new characters coming to the film along with all the returning cameos too, and include Tsutomu Isobe as the central villain Douglas Bullet, Yusuke Santamaria as Buena Festa, Rino Sashihara as Ann, Ryota Yamasato as Donald Moderate, and Chinese fashion model and singer Ron Monroe, YouTuber group Fischer’s, and Naoto Takenaka in currently unconfirmed roles.