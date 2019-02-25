‘One Piece’ Creator Comments on ‘One Piece: Stampede’s Anniversary Celebration

One Piece will soon be celebrating its monumental 20th Anniversary, and one of the many ways the franchise is marking the occasion is with the huge new movie project One Piece: Stampede.

Though much of what’s going to be in the new film is still under wraps, series creator Eiichiro Oda shared a statement about the project during the most recent teaser for the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stating, “I wouldn’t let them make a movie like this if it didn’t have ’20th Anniversary’ in the title. I mean, of course it’s got to be a good time!” This statement lines up with many of Oda’s cheeky statements over the years, and also clears up what his involvement with the film will be. Like One Piece Film: Gold, among a couple of the other franchise films, Oda has been credited with the film’s original story and creative supervision.

The rest of the staff behind the film has yet to be revealed, but Oda’s involvement with the story is most likely why it feels like such a big anniversary celebration already. The teaser revealed there will be some kind of festival bringing together many of the series’ favorites after a long time away from the anime and manga, so fans will definitely be glued to their screens when this film finally debuts.

One Piece: Stampede hits theaters in Japan on August 9, and the film’s official Twitter has teased the film as such, “One Piece: Stampede is the title! Stampede is a wording meaning rushing or running away. As a film made to honor the anime’s 20th anniversary, it will heat up the Summer of 2019. What is meant by the straw hat dancing in the sky!? And the huge monster made of rubble behind! Please wait for more news!”

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!