One Piece: Stampede Hypes Premiere with Special Boa Hancock Promo

One Piece is celebrating its 20th anime anniversary with One Piece: Stampede, a new film that will be gathering a huge assortment of characters for a special “Pirates Festival” in which they hunt for Gol D. Roger’s treasure. It’s a special occasion due to the many new battles and reunions, for sure, but one of the main draws is seeing fan-favorite characters who have not been seen in the anime for quite some time.

One of those leading the pack is Boa Hancock, and Toei Animation certainly knows this as they released a very brief promo highlighting Hancock’s role in the film to get fans ready for its August 9th premiere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although this might not seem like enough of Boa Hancock to tide fans over, there is actually plenty more to see in the recent filler arc of the anime series. Taking a detour away from the Wano Country arc, the last two episodes of the series have featured a small story tying into the events of the film. While this story isn’t too noteworthy in the grand scheme of things, it did result in some fun events.

One big development in these filler episodes was the long awaited reunion between Boa Hancock and Luffy, and fans might even get more of that angle within the two filler episodes than they will in the new film. One Piece: Stampede is going to have to balance several characters, so there might not be enough time allotted to enjoy every cameo and reunion. But luckily, at least Hancock is the major focus through the promotional materials.

One Piece: Stampede is currently scheduled to hit theaters August 9th in Japan. There is currently no word on its release to other territories as of this writing, but Fuji TV officially describes the film as such, “The world’s greatest exposition of the pirates, by the pirates, for the pirates – the Pirates Festival. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Crew receive an invitation from its host Buena Festa who is known as the Master of Festivities. They arrive to find a venue packed with glamorous pavilions and many pirates including the ones from the Worst Generation. The place is electric.”

New characters and cast members for the film include Tsutomu Isobe as Douglas Bullet, Yusuke Santamaria as Buena Festa, Rino Sashihara as Ann, Ryota Yamasato as Donald Moderate, and Chinese fashion model and singer Ron Monroe, YouTuber group Fischer’s, and Naoto Takenaka in currently unconfirmed roles.