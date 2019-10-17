Exclusive One Piece: Stampede Fashion Collection on Sale at Crunchyroll Store

One Piece is celebrating a big year with its anime, and the series has not been quiet about its milestone. The show is celebrating 20 years since its debut, so One Piece honored that history with a new film. Now, the movie is weeks away from screening in the U.S. theaters, and Crunchyroll has the perfect thing to help you celebrate.

It turns out the Crunchyroll Store is ready to debut an exclusive collection of One Piece merchandise, and it is all themed to the anime’s new film.

As you can see below, One Piece: Stampede has a new fashion line going up which will sell exclusively at the Crunchyroll Store. There will be five pieces up for grabs with a hoodie, two long-sleeves shirts, and then two regular tees. The collection goes up on the Crunchyroll Store at October 17 at 12 pm EST, so the line should be up now!

“Twenty years of One Piece is a big deal to us, so we were psyched to put together this special Stampede collection for our community,” Kristin Parcell, head of commerce, Crunchyroll, told ComicBook.com about the line. “We love this new line based on the latest adventure from our favorite pirates.”

If you want to browse the pieces, you can find them here. The hoodie looks cozy with its thick black fabric, and it has a graphic of Luffy printed on it. The rest of the shirts go with an earthy or dark color palate, but there is one which stands out. Tony Tony Chopper is on one of the short-sleeve shirts, and his piece is colored a bright aqua blue if you’re looking for something vibrant.

If you get the merchandise ASAP, then you should be able to wear it in time for the English dub of One Piece: Stampede. Funimation is hosting its limited U.S. screening of the film between October 24 and 31 with both subbed and dubbed versions available.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.