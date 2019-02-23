‘One Piece: Stampede’ Reveals New Trafalgar Law Design

One Piece will be ringing in its 20th Anniversary with a huge new film project, and not only will the Straw Hats see new designs from this upcoming adventure, the film is also teasing the re-appearance of many fan favorites.

One such return is Trafalgar D. Water Law, who’s appearance in the film will come with a new look much like the Straw Hats. There was a brief glimpse of it in the latest trailer, and you can check it out below.

Law’s new design will once again bring him back to his shirtless look, and he’s got a brand new coat to show off. There’s no telling what his involvement in the film will be, and whether or not his new partnership with the Straw Hats will be utilized once more. Fans will undoubtedly be excited to see Law make another anime appearance, however.

Though there has been very little concrete information as to what fans can expect from the new film’s plot, there have been interesting little nuggets that certainly gotten fans’ attentions. The fan-favorite pirates and marines, such as Law, will be gathering together for a special Pirate Festival. This will have something to do with the search for One Piece itself, and even brings in a newly revealed member of Gol D. Roger’s crew Douglas Bullet.

One Piece: Stampede hits theaters in Japan on August 9, and the film’s official Twitter has teased the film as such, “One Piece: Stampede is the title! Stampede is a wording meaning rushing or running away. As a film made to honor the anime’s 20th anniversary, it will heat up the Summer of 2019. What is meant by the straw hat dancing in the sky!? And the huge monster made of rubble behind! Please wait for more news!”

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

