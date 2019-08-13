New One Piece Film Is Currently Outpacing Its Last Movie’s Gross

One Piece Stampede has already hit the ground floor running since debuting in Japanese theaters last Friday, August 9th. With a new anime style following a brand new adventure for not just Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates, but nearly every other swashbuckler sailing the Grand Line, it is no wonder that the reception for the fourteenth feature length film in the series would be a big one. Pulling in around $15 Million USD during its first four days in Japan alone, Monkey and his crew are blowing expectations and previous gains out of the water.

Crunchyroll shared the news and break down of the profits for the early days of One Piece: Stampede‘s run on its Official Twitter Account:

NEWS: ONE PIECE STAMPEDE Surpasses GOLD’s First Four-Day Gross Record ✨ More: https://t.co/W38rKxZu3o pic.twitter.com/9IuSr6NdBn — Crunchyroll 🔜 Crunchyroll Expo! (@Crunchyroll) August 13, 2019

The new film was written by series creator, Eiichiro Oda, and seems to be using just about every pirate currently sailing the seven seas in the wildly popular franchise as the pirates world round attempt to find a piece of Gol D. Roger’s lost treasure in the first ever “Pirates Festival”. As Luffy and company battle old foes and new, its clear that this adventure is going to have some serious sticking power in both the creative department and the financial one.

One Piece is having quite the “renaissance at the moment”, hitting a number of mediums on all fronts. The Wano arc is still sailing strong in both the manga and anime, with the anime specifically gaining a new animation team that has fans jumping for joy. Taking over the silver screen market with Stampede is sure to add another notch to the belt of the pirate franchise, to say nothing of the upcoming live action television series on the way.

Fuji TV officially describes One Piece: Stampede as such, “The world’s greatest exposition of the pirates, by the pirates, for the pirates – the Pirates Festival. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Crew receive an invitation from its host Buena Festa who is known as the Master of Festivities. They arrive to find a venue packed with glamorous pavilions and many pirates including the ones from the Worst Generation. The place is electric.”

New characters and cast members for the film include Tsutomu Isobe as Douglas Bullet, Yusuke Santamaria as Buena Festa, Rino Sashihara as Ann, Ryota Yamasato as Donald Moderate, and Chinese fashion model and singer Ron Monroe, YouTuber group Fischer’s, and Naoto Takenaka in currently unconfirmed roles.