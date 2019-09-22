One Piece: Stampede Promo Spotted in New York City’s Times Square

One Piece has all the clout a franchise could ever want. The title is largely revered as the most successful manga to ever come from Japan, and it continues to reel in new fans by the day. With its anime celebrating a big milestone year, the team at Toei Animation had no hesitations taking out One Piece for a theatrical run this year, and the film will hit the U.S. before long.

How do we know? Well, the hype of One Piece: Stampede would be hard to miss even if Funimation hasn’t told fans about its limited-time theatrical run. After all, the movie has an add moving through Times Square in New York City, and it has got fans buzzing.

Over on Reddit, a fan known as /marco11reusfan showed off his photo of the film promo. As you can see below, a big promo for One Piece: Stampede is being shown just outside of the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square thanks to a Cision advert.

The poster for One Piece: Stampede is hard to miss, and Cision advertises the film as the anime’s 20th anniversary feature. For fans, this big-time promo shows how far One Piece has come in the West, and that is saying a lot. While the series is considered the one to beat overseas, it has floundered in the U.S. from time to time. While titles like Naruto and Dragon Ball gained huge followings in the West, One Piece was slower to catch on, but it seems like the anime’s latest film is getting the attention it deserves.

If you want to check out the movie when it sails overseas, One Piece: Stampede will have a limited run this coming October. The movie will hit theaters on October 24 before ending its run on Halloween, October 31.

Are you excited to check out this movie…?

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.