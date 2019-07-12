Uniqlo Reveals Special One Piece: Stampede Shirts

Monkey D Luffy and his crew of Straw Hat Pirates are getting ready to embark on a new adventure in their upcoming feature length film, One Piece: Stampede. The movie will see the band of pirates participating in the “Pirates Festival”, a gathering of the movers and shakers in the pirate community, as the many swashbucklers attempt to discover a new treasure of legendary sea farer, Gol D. Roger. To jump in on the celebration, Uniqlo will be releasing a series of shirts that spotlights the Straw Hats and their upcoming embarkment.

Twitter User OThatsRaspberry shared the latest news that Uniqlo would be releasing a series of shirts featuring Monkey D. Luffy, Chopper, and the rest of the gang in some unique fashion:

Uniqlo One Piece Stampede shirts revealed! That Buggy one tho…https://t.co/iO2ouB7fAo pic.twitter.com/BUEJnpNSYB — maddie in 日本🌸 (@othatsraspberry) July 11, 2019

There have been over a dozen One Piece movies, placing the Straw Hat Pirates into different scenarios and epic scale battles. Stampede is shaping up to be one of the most action packed to date as numerous pirates from the series, and some new swashbucklers, will all be vying for Gol D. Roger’s treasure. Whether or not this film will have long lasting implications on the anime series at large is yet to be seen, but we’re sure to get a ton of action on multiple fronts from this movie and the Wano Country arc currently taking place in the One Piece anime.

What do you think of these upcoming t-shirts from Uniqlo to celebrate the feature film of One Piece: Stampede? Which is your favorite of the bunch? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

One Piece: Stampede is scheduled to hit theaters August 9th in Japan, and Fuji TV officially describes the film as such, “The world’s greatest exposition of the pirates, by the pirates, for the pirates – the Pirates Festival. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Crew receive an invitation from its host Buena Festa who is known as the Master of Festivities. They arrive to find a venue packed with glamorous pavilions and many pirates including the ones from the Worst Generation. The place is electric.”