One Piece: Stampede Reveals Massive Worldwide Box Office Numbers

One Piece: Stampede was a special celebratory film released for the anime’s 20th Anniversary, and it’s definitely been received like a film that’s been 20 years in the making. Not only did the film already go on to a successful box office run when it was initially released in Japan earlier this year, that hot streak is set to continue now that One Piece: Stampede is beginning to make its way to theaters across the world. The official website for the film recently shared the impressive new box office totals for its worldwide run, and it’s clear One Piece: Stampede is the most successful film in the franchise.

According to a new report from the film’s official website, One Piece: Stampede has now earned more than 5.5 billion yen (about $50.3 million USD) and has earned around 9.3 billion yen (about $85 million USD) worldwide.

One Piece: Stampede is not only still screening in Japan, but has made its debut in the United States, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Canada, France, and Italy. Its North America debut was just as impressive in its own right as the film earned $1 million USD in just a few days of limited screenings.

Although the film is set outside of the canon of the original series, there are plenty of story beats that fans should definitely pay attention to. The film’s events might not have any bearing on the main series, but it could very well turn out that this was our first real introduction to elements like the mysterious Raftel at the end of the Grand Line. With even these smaller ties to the canon of the series separating it from films in the past, it’s no mystery why this has been such a huge hit around the world!

Funimation screened One Piece: Stampede in the United States with English subtitles on October 24, 29 and 31, and with an English dub on October 26 and 30. They officially describe the new film as such, “Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat pirate crew are invited to a massive Pirate Festival that brings many of the most iconic characters from throughout the franchise to participate in competition with the Straw Hats to find Roger’s treasure. It also pits the Straw Hats against a new enemy named Bullet, a former member of Roger’s crew.”

You can check out our spoiler-free review of the film here, and here’s an excerpt to get you started, “One Piece: Stampede continues to surprise the longer it goes on. Each scene is brimming with excitement, and it’s an experience that only a franchise like One Piece can provide. A film paying loving tributes to the past, the present, and even the future, One Piece: Stampede is incredible.”