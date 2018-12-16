‘One Piece’ Reunites More Straw Hats

One Piece‘s manga has entered a new phase of the Wano arc as many of the pieces are coming into place before the big uprising against Kaido. This includes the Straw Hats, who are finally all in “one piece” after such a long time.

The latest chapter of the series sees more of the Straw Hats reuniting as Sanji catches up with Franky, Robin, and Usopp.

With the Straw Hats spreading out through Wano in order to recruit more citizens to their cause, Sanji has set up shop selling a special soba. This left an opportunity for Franky, Robin, and Usopp to come by and eat Sanji’s food after so long (and trade information as to Luffy’s location). They have been hidden on Wano since the Whole Cake Island arc, so Sanji’s food tastes even better to them than before.

Sanji hilariously only carries about Robin’s opinion, and the sight of her Geisha disguise is enough to send him into a tizzy. Sanji’s been hilariously only attracting the attention of women, and this rubs some members of the Kyoshiro Yakuza family the wrong way. When they knock some food out of a patron’s hand (which Usopp notes that it will make Sanji the angriest), Sanji and Franky quickly dispatch them.

Usopp worries that they have attracted the wrong attention (all while continuing to eat his soba), but it’s not like the Straw Hats to dwell on such things. Luffy already made his debut against Kaidou just a few chapters earlier. It didn’t exactly go as well as he would have hoped, but the damage has already been done.

With the Straw Hats being as honorable as they are, it’s going to be interesting to see just how much longer they will successfully be able to keep themselves hidden while the horrors of Wano continue flourishing around them.

