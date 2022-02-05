Netflix is Adding New One Piece Specials Soon

More One Piece specials are making their way to Netflix later this month! Netflix has become a notable new home for One Piece as while the long running series has been available on a number of streaming services over the years, Netflix has made a major play for the anime with not only licensing some of the series’ early series but also now have a brand new live-action adaptation in the works. This new series has finally started production, and in a way, Netflix is celebrating this by adding some new specials to the streaming service in just a matter of weeks.

Netflix has revealed plans to bring two more of the One Piece anime specials to the streaming service later this February. As revealed on the service, the Episode of Alabasta and Episode of Chopper specials will be able to stream on Netflix beginning on February 15th. Each listing teases that it will be the Japanese audio version of each special, so fans keeping up with the English dub might have some trouble with these special episodes, but they will be available to check out in a new way fairly soon! Here are the listings as spotted by @WTK on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/WTK/status/1488687527091445760

These “Episode of” specials are compilation films that detail all of the events of a particular arc at a much speedier pace. For example, One Piece: Episode of Chopper – The Miracle Winter Cherry Blossom covers the arc where Chopper joined the crew, and Netflix describes it as such, “When Nami falls ill, the Straw Hats seek medical care for her on Drum Island. There they meet reindeer doctor Tony Tony Chopper and the Wapol Pirates” The second special, Episode of Alabasta: The Princess and the Pirates, takes on the Alabasta arc and is described as such, “Revolution is brewing in the desert country of Alabasta, but the Straw Hats and Princess Vivi know the truth: it’s all a plot cooked up by Crocodile.”

These new specials will be fleshing out One Piece’s library on Netflix ahead of the live-action series’ debut. While there’s no release date set for that new series just yet, it’s only a matter of time before the series makes its premiere with the production finally kicking off in full. But what do you think? Are you excited to see more One Piece specials coming to Netflix? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!