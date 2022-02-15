Netflix’s One Piece Honors Zoro’s Arrival on Set With New Photo

Netflix is now in the midst of production on the new One Piece live-action series, and it has officially welcome its own Roronoa Zoro to the set in one cool photo! First announced to be in the works a few years ago, the new live-action series is now being produced as a team effort between Shueisha, Netflix and Tomorrow Studios. Confirmed to be taking on the East Blue saga of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series, the series is now moving forward as the cast and crew have each celebrated the start of their work with the highly anticipated new project.

Following the start of other members of the cast such as Emily Rudd (who plays Nami in the new Netflix series) and Taz Skylar (who plays Sanji), it seems that Mackenkyu, who plays the role of Roronoa Zoro in the new series, has made his way to set as well. Celebrating the start of his role in the filming with a shot of his own actor’s chair on Instagram, this has certainly excited fans of not only the famous musician turned actor but is exciting Zoro fans about what they can expect to see in the new Netflix series. Check it out below:

Joining Mackenkyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, and Taz Skylar as Sanji are the final two members of the initial Straw Hat crew, Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy and Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp. Steven Maeda serves as showrunner, producer, and writer while Matt Owens will be serving as executive producer. Original series creator Eiichiro Oda has been heavily involved in the new series as well, and had previously praised the casting for the Straw Hats as such:

“Their face, the size of their mouths and hands, their aura, the way they carry themselves, their voice, their acting skills, their height, the balance amongst the Straw Hat Crew, etc…!” Oda continued, “We decided on this cast after numerous discussions involving people around the world! These are the people who will be our Straw Hat Pirates! It’ll take a bit more time to get this show done, but we’ll continue to do our best to deliver a show that we’re confident will be enjoyed by everyone around the world! Look forward to more updates in the future!”

