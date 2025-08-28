One Piece & Studio Ghibli Veterans’ New Film Unveils First Trailer

L’etoile de Paris en fleur is an upcoming original film created by some of the most renowned talents in the anime industry as they collaborate under the banner of Arvo Animation. The film’s director, Goro Taniguchi, is best known for his works in the Code Geass anime and film series as well as One Piece Film: Red. Taniguchi has also contributed to several acclaimed shows such as the Gundan series, Honey and Clover, Space Dandy, and many more. Additionally, the character design of this upcoming film is being done by Katsuya Kondo, praised for his work in several Studio Ghibli classics such as Howl’s Moving Castle, Ponyo, Princess Mononoke, Kiki’s Delivery Service, etc.

Also featured on the roster is Reiko Yoshida, a screenwriter who has worked on dozens of anime throughout her career, as some of her most iconic works include Violet Evergarden, A Silent Voice, Blue Period, and D.Gray-man, among many others. The film will hit the Japanese theaters on March 13th, 2026, and it already shared its first key visual a few weeks back. The latest trailer provides a deeper insight into the story and the main characters who dream of building a future in Paris. Unfortunately, there has been no information regarding the international release date, but we may get an update in a few months.

What Is the Plot of L’etoile de Paris en fleur?

L’etoile de Paris en fleur, which translates to Etoile Blooms in Paris, is set in 1912, following the story of two girls who chase their dreams in the bustling city of Paris. The brown-haired girl, Fujiko, dreams of becoming an artist but also hopes to grow up to be a good wife who supports her husband. She reunites with Chizuru after five years when the latter helps her out of a bind. Chizuru is a girl born into a samurai family and is an expert naginata user, who is drawn to ballet dancing.

In order to help Chizuru achieve her dreams, Fujiko requests Olga, a former ballerina from Russia, to help Chizuru with her lessons. Olga is the mother of Ruslan, a boy who lives in the same apartment as Fujiko as whose fates are intertwined through a series of coincidences. As the girls strive to fulfill their dreams, Fujiko hits rock bottom when her uncle and only guardian disappears one day, leaving the girl to fend for her own.

The anime already revealed a while back that Fujiko will be voiced by Ami Toma, known for playing the role of Kokoro in the film Lonely Castle in the Mirror. Additionally, the latest trailer confirms that Rina Arashi will portray Chizuru, while Taichi Saotome has been cast as the voice of Ruslan. The names of more staff members were also shared in the trailer, including Yuji Kaneko, the art designer of the film, known for his contributions in Makoto Shinkai’s Weather With You, Josee, the Tiger and the Fish, Blue Period, Heavenly Delusion, and more.

