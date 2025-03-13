10 Best Uplifting Anime for Dark Times

Times are tough and the world can seem like a scary place. Whether it’s personal troubles, just trying to survive, or any number of struggles underneath the surface, whatever we’re going through, we, as otaku, can often find comfort in anime. With so many worlds to escape to and many characters that we can relate to, anime seems like a boundless universe that, though it often has its own types of troubles, also has its many uplifting stories of hope and perseverance.

From tales of fantastical determination to humble problems that we can more closely empathize with, the variety of vanquished woes in even the most whimsical worlds can be inspirations for keeping up our own morale. Bingeable series and movies with strong themes, some wholesome, some overcoming deeply impacting trials and tribulations, some inspiring, some motivational, and some just eye bleach for the soul — these 10 best anime are sure to give you an emotional hug for enduring the dark times.

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

Yui “Cherry” Sakura is a boy who, while working part-time at a welfare facility during the summer, enjoys writing haiku to post on the internet even though it tends to garner little attention. Meanwhile, Yuki “Smile” Hoshino is a blossoming influencer who just wants to make others smile even though she has trouble doing so herself, often hiding her buck teeth and braces behind a mask. After a literal run-in with Cherry, Smile begins working at the same facility as him. When a senile old man, Fujiyama, a vintage record shop owner and regular at the care facility, asks for help in finding an old vinyl recording by his late wife, Cherry and Smile agree to take on the endeavor, learning more about each other’s passions and shortcomings along the way.

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop is a sweet story about summer love and selfless endeavors. Animated by studios Signal.MD and Sublimation in 2021, this film is a more lighthearted watch with the main characters helping a senior citizen remember an old love as they discover a new love through mutual support. Being self-conscious is something we all deal with from time to time, but a little support from friends can go a long way.

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop can be streamed on Netflix.

Naruto

In the Hidden Leaf Village, Konohagakure, Naruto Uzumaki, a young, aspiring ninja, is shunned by the wary community. The leader, the Fourth Hokage, had sacrificed his life and sealed the Nine-Tailed Fox demon within the newborn Naruto to prevent it from wreaking havoc on the village. But Naruto doesn’t let his circumstances and rejection from others deter him — with a rambunctious, mischievous nature, he’s determined to become the next Hokage and gain the village’s recognition and respect. Though he makes friends along the way, training to become a strong and capable ninja makes Naruto face many new foes and the demon inside himself.

Beginning in 2002 and created by Studio Pierrot, the original Naruto series and franchise included Naruto with 220 episodes spanning 5 seasons and Naruto: Shippuden with 500 episodes spanning 22 seasons and ending in 2017 with the next generation continuing with Boruto, featuring Naruto’s son. Naruto, though he faces challenge after challenge in ninja training, also faces emotional challenges that hit close to home. But he doesn’t let that stop him. Naruto’s drive to accomplish his dreams in the face of adversity is the epitome of “never give up” and is a widely beloved inspiration to otaku everywhere. Believe it!

Naruto can be streamed on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Peacock, Crunchyroll, and more.

Lonely Castle in the Mirror

Kokoro Anzai was a student at Yukishina Junior High School until she began avoiding going. Now attending a child development support class, she otherwise self-isolates at home. But when the mirror in her bedroom opens a doorway, she’s transported to a fantastical castle where she meets the self-proclaimed Wolf Queen, a little masked girl, and six other kids. Dubbing them Little Red Riding Hoods, The Wolf Queen gives them the task of finding a key hidden within the castle that will grant one of them a single wish along with a few stipulations. At first, the seven simply use the castle as a sanctuary and develop friendships amongst each other, but they begin putting the pieces together as to each of their deeply personal reasons for skipping the same school.

Lonely Castle in the Mirror, created by A-1 Pictures in 2022, is a great little escape from reality, as that’s the whole premise for the film’s own characters. Even so, they are eventually faced with their tumultuous realities and must learn to overcome the hands they’ve been dealt. But with new friends who accept each other for who they are despite each of their own tragic lives outside the castle, they begin to find the courage to stand up and speak out about their issues. And they are heard.

Lonely Castle in the Mirror doesn’t currently have a subscription streaming home in the US, but can be rented or purchased on Google Play, Apple TV, Amazon, and YouTube.

Laid-Back Camp

Pitching a tent, collecting firewood, and eating simple meals, Rin Shima enjoys going on solitary camping trips as a hobby. But when Nadeshiko Kagamihara falls asleep on her way cycling to see Mount Fuji, she stumbles into Rin’s campsite to seek help after being stranded after dark. After a wonderful experience of sitting around a campfire, eating ramen, and chatting, Nadeshiko takes it upon herself later at school to invite Rin to join the Outdoor Activities Club. With club members and friends, Chiaki Ōgaki and Aoi Inuyama, they keep the good camping times going.

Laid-Back Camp, or Yuru Camp, a typical cute-girls-doing-cute-things anime, was created by C-Station in 2018. This series currently has 3 seasons with about 12 episodes each. Just like the title, this is a great laid-back watch with cute characters, a chill hobby, and picturesque scenery, perfect for just zoning out and soaking in the simple pleasures of camping.

Laid-Back Camp can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

Natsume’s Book of Friends

Takashi Natsume is able to see youkai, but, accepting his loneliness, his ability has isolated him from other people and caused him to move to and from many a foster home. That is, until he one day accidentally breaks a barrier and frees the lucky cat-looking spirit, Madara. Having his late grandmother Reiko Natsume’s Book of Friends, a book that contains the names of youkai that Reiko defeated, Natsume is mistaken for her. He makes a deal with Madara: he will give Madara the book when he can no longer hold onto it, and in return, Madara will protect Natsume. With Madara, now called Nyanko-sensei, by his side, Natsume endeavors to free the sealed youkai he’s able to call upon with the book, his relationships with both youkai and other people improving along the way.

Natsume’s Book of Friends is adapted from Yuki Midorikawa’s ongoing manga series, which began in 2003 and currently has 31 volumes. The 2008 anime created by Brain’s Base is also ongoing, currently with 7 seasons, 11-13 episodes each, and 2 films, Natsume’s Book of Friends the Movie: Ephemeral Bond in 2018 and Natsume’s Book of Friends: The Waking Rock and the Strange Visitor in 2021. With new youkai in every episode, some innocent and some unkind, this series as a whole is pretty chill. The first season’s ending theme, “Natsu Yuuzora” by Kousuke Atari, makes the perfect relaxing cherry on top to end every equally lax episode.

Natsume’s Book of Friends can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

Mob Psycho 100

What reserved, passive middle schooler Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama lacks in friends due to his distant, inexpressive demeanor, he makes up for in pure, unadulterated psychic power. Or at least, in theory. Ever since lashing out and accidentally injuring his younger brother, Ritsu, Mob had resolved to keep his emotions, and therefore, psychic abilities, in check. Although, he does occasionally use it to try to impress his crush, Tsubomi Takane. But when she grows bored of Mob’s repetitive tricks, he seeks to better control his power, and so becomes the apprentice of the con artist, Arataka Reigen, who claims to also be psychic. In the business of exorcising evil spirits, Reigen exploits Mob’s supernatural abilities for money. As much as Mob tries to control his power by suppressing his emotions, his untapped potential fights to let his emotions run rampant, driving him towards exploding at 100% power capacity.

Mob Psycho 100, an anime series produced by Studio Bones, spans 3 seasons with 12-13 episodes each, having been released in 2016, 2019, and 2022, respectively. It was adapted from mangaka One’s 2012 web manga which spans 16 volumes. Although Mob is very powerful in his psychic abilities, he prioritizes putting effort forth with other aspects of self-improvement. Even though he tends to be shy and meek, in joining the school’s Body Improvement Club, Mob manages to make some friends and try to improve his physical abilities rather than rely solely on his psychic abilities.

Mob Psycho 100 can be streamed on Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll.

A Place Further than the Universe

High school student Mari Tamaki has an overwhelming wanderlust, but her fears of the unknown and her anxiety over her limitations hold her back. Shirase Kobuchizawa, on the other hand, is determined to fund her own trip to Antarctica to find her mother who vanished 3 years prior, despite the doubt and ridicule from others. Mari, along with Hinata Miyake and Yuzuki Shiraishi, becomes inspired by Shirase’s resolve and wishes to join her. Together, they set out for Antarctica, a place further than the universe.

Created by studio Madhouse in 2018, A Place Further than the Universe is comprised of 13 episodes. So, a short but inspirational watch. Even though these girls are only in high school, they don’t let that stop them from experiencing what the world has to offer. Well, the more unorthodox parts, at least. The Eiffel Tower in Paris? No. The Inca temples of Machu Picchu? Nope. To Antarctica, a land further than the universe! This adventure, drama, and comedy series is sure to inspire the wanderlust in you.

A Place Further than the Universe can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

Kiki’s Delivery Service

As part of her training, thirteen-year-old Kiki must undergo the entrepreneurial venture of living independently for a year in order to become a full-fledged witch. Flying out on her broom with little besides her radio, pet cat Jiji, excitement for adventure, and hopeful optimism, Kiki decides to settle in the coastal town of Koriko. But struggling to find her place in the bustling city, she eventually runs into the owner of a bakery, Osono. After demonstrating her aptitude for flying, Osono offers Kiki boarding in exchange for making deliveries for her bakery. Opening her own courier service, though Kiki faces her own set of struggles, she comes to find fulfillment in her work and grows to cherish the community of Koriko.

Most Studio Ghibli films are true works of art and very uplifting for the soul. Often with deeply strong, emotional themes, these films definitely shed some comforting light during dark times, one such being Kiki’s Delivery Service. As much as Kiki aspires to become a full-fledged witch, she realizes she hasn’t actually given much thought to what the endeavor entails; It’s just something that all witches must do to eventually be taken seriously within their traditional way of life. Kiki’s Delivery Service challenges the pressures of tradition and is about finding one’s own inspiration in life.

Kiki’s Delivery Service can be streamed on Max.

Sweetness and Lightning

Kouhei Inuzaka is a widowed father who works hard as a teacher to provide for his daughter Tsumugi but relies heavily on ready-made meals from convenience stores as he lacks many culinary skills. When Kouhei discovers that his student Kotori Iida often eats alone due to her mother being away for work, Kotori offers for him and his daughter to come cook and eat dinner with her at her family’s often-closed restaurant. Thus begins a story not just about these characters learning to cook but about blossoming culinary camaraderie.

Adapted from Gido Amagakure’s 2013 12-volume manga, Sweetness and Lightning was created by TMS Entertainment in 2016 with a total of 12 episodes. Focusing on a father just trying to make his daughter happy, this series warms the heart just as much as the warm home-made meals they cook together, highlighting simple pleasures we often take for granted, like an appreciation for cooking fresh home-made meals both for and with family.

Insomniacs After School

High school student Ganta Nakami can’t sleep, making him irritable in class. So, he takes whatever opportunity he can during school to take a nap. But when he finds that the school observatory had been abandoned by the defunct astronomy club, Ganta surmises that it would be a great place to grab some shuteye. Unfortunately, it’s not as abandoned as he thought. Accidentally finding Isaki Magari already napping there, she decides to share her secret sleeping space, dubbing their insomniac duo the “Nightly Fun Society”, eventually more officially reestablishing the school’s Astronomy Club.

Adapted from Makoto Ojiro’s 2019 14-volume manga, Insomniacs After School is a 13-episode anime created by Liden Films that you shouldn’t sleep on. A short, sweet series of two students becoming fast friends sheds light on how sharing in their sleeping struggles oddly blossoms into endearing, comfy antics.

Insomniacs After School isn’t currently available to stream on any subscription services in the US, but its episodes can be rented and purchased on Amazon.

What’s your favorite uplifting anime to escape to when times get tough? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments! You can never have too many comfort shows!