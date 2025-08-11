One Piece and Studio Ghibli Veterans Team Up For This Stunning Anime Film

L’etoile de Paris en fleur is an upcoming original anime film by Arvo Animation. The film is directed by Goro Taniguchi, best known for his works in the Code Geass anime and film series, and One Piece Film: Red. Additionally, Katsuya Kondo, famous for his contributions to Studio Ghibli’s classics such as Howl’s Moving Castle, Ponyo, Princess Mononoke, and many more, is the character designer of this upcoming film. Apart from these two industry talents, Reiko Yoshida is a screenwriter who has contributed significantly to the anime industry throughout her career. Some of her most iconic works are Violet Evergarden, A Silent Voice, Blue Period, and D.Gray-man, among many others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, only the character design of the protagonist, Fujiko, has been revealed. She will be voiced by Ami Toma, known for playing the role of Kokoro in the film Lonely Castle in the Mirror. L’etoile de Paris en fleur will hit the Japanese theaters on March 13, 2026, but there has been no information regarding the international release date. The official website of the film shared the film’s synopsis as well as comments from Taniguchi, Kondo, and Toma.

What Is the Plot of L’etoile de Paris en fleur?

Image Courtesy of Arvo Animation

The film follows the journey of two young girls in early 20th-century Paris, who refuse to give up on their dreams despite the struggles they face. Fujiko, the girl in the key visual, dreams of becoming a painter and meets Chizuru, an aspiring ballet dancer, by a stroke of luck. The story continues as they strive to pursue their dreams and awaken the “hope for tomorrow” in everyone’s hearts. The tagline in the key visual reads, “I want to blossom in this city,” depicting the main theme of the story.

L’etoile de Paris en fleur Has Been In the Works For Seven Years

Along with the release date announcement, the official website also shared the staff comments. Character designer Katsuya Kondo shared, “Seven years ago in May, someone came to visit me at my home in Nagano. It was Kalki Rajeev, producer at Arvo Animation. Naturally, it was our first meeting. He asked me if I would create a character for a movie he was currently planning. I immediately and politely declined.”

Although Kondo initially declined, he continued, “However, he refused, saying, ‘At least do some conceptual drawings.’ I was touched by his enthusiasm and decided to accept.”

Despite his initial hesitation, the artist got engrossed in the project before he knew it. Kono continued, “But it was a long journey from there. I ended up not only contributing conceptual drawings, but also the original drawings.”

He concludes his message, “Seven years have passed since then, and our movie is scheduled to be released in March of next year. Rajeev! To all the staff! I wish you all the best.”

The film’s director also highlighted that they had been working on this independent project during the COVID-19 pandemic before thanking Kondo and the staff for their contributions. The film has yet to release an official teaser or trailer, so we will likely be introduced to more characters, especially Chizuru, once it drops.

H/T: L’etoile de Paris en fleur Official Website