One Piece Reveals Stussy's Succubus Powers

One Piece has officially moved the mysterious Stussy into action with the newest chapters of the series, and now that she's showing off her abilities, the newest chapter is revealing more of her succubus powers! The first arc of the final saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running series has started to reveal some of the huge mysteries that fans have been questioning for a long time. As Luffy and the Straw Hats make their way through Dr. Vegapunk's laboratory on Egghead island, they are getting some big clues filling in some pieces from the past. This includes the scientist's own role in it.

It was surprisingly revealed in the previous chapter that while Stussy seemed like a double agent for the government despite her connections to the underworld, she was actually working another angle on top of that. It turned out that she was actually a clone crafted by Dr. Vegapunk years before, and revealed her own Devil Fruit abilities as a result. Now with the newest chapter of the series, we finally get to see more of these succubus like powers in action.

What Are Stussy's Powers?

Chapter 1072 of One Piece kicks off after the cliffhanger that revealed that Stussy (who is a clone is Miss Buckingham Stussy, a former member of the Rocks Pirates) had a pair of fangs and wings. She instantly put Kaku to sleep with a single bite, and this continues with the newest chapter. She manages to catch Lucci by surprise with a use of "Paper Art" which creates an afterimage, and when Lucci attacks, she sneaks up on him with a hidden piece of Sea Prism Stone.

She then instantly puts him to sleep with a bite to his neck, so now it's a wonder of what other kinds of abilities that might she have at her disposal. Now that she's a major ally to Vegapunk and the others, it's likely that we will see even more of her abilities from this point out. There's also a question as to what this means her Devil Fruit power could be, and whether her being a clone means the original Stussy had these powers too.

What do you think of Stussy's abilities revealed in One Piece's newest chapter? What are you hoping to see from her next?