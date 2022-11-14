One Piece Finally Introduces the Real Dr. Vegapunk

One Piece has proven time and again it can keep a secret. Over the decades, creator Eiichiro Oda has kept fans dangling over certain truths and answers they so desperately wanted. As the manga moves through its final act, Oda has finally started to fill in those gaps, and now One Piece has taken everyone by surprise by introducing Dr. Vegapunk in the flesh.

The update comes courtesy of One Piece's most recent chapter, so readers know more about Dr. Vegapunk than ever. This entire act has given peeks at the genius as Dr. Vegapunk let his assistants greet fans one by one. However, the man himself was waved for last, so we know what the Marine scientist looks like at last.

The "Greatest Brain in the World" is finally here!! pic.twitter.com/3lhcLKIV04 — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) November 13, 2022

Dr. Vegapunk, Welcome

As you can see above, the man himself is definitely older, and he appears to have been designed after Albert Einstein. The two men share similar facial hair to start, and Dr. Vegapunk dresses just like the heralded scientist. So to our delight, it seems Dr. Vegapunk is the Einstein of the One Piece Universe.

Of course, the character does have some defining traits, and the biggest is his head. In a flashback of the character, fans can see the doctor has a massive cranium. In fact, his forehead is likely the size of Luffy, but that height is missing in the present day. Instead, the top of Dr. Vegapunk's head is cut open and topped with half of an apple.

Clearly, the character's design is an interesting one, and Dr. Vegapunk has kept fans guessing about it for decades. Now, we are set to learn more about the scientist and how his past ties with the Marines and the Revolutionary Army. But first, the doctor will need to talk himself out of assassination as Jewelry Bonney is out for his blood...

What do you think about Vegapunk's big debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.