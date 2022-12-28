One Piece Cliffhanger Teases Luffy's New Ally

One Piece is heading into the new year on a high note. After entering its final act this fall, all eyes are on Luffy and his whole crew. Right now, the gang is living on the edge as the Straw Hats are facing down Cipher Pol once more. And in doing so, well – it seems Luffy has found a new ally.

Not long after parting ways with Law and Kid, One Piece introduced Luffy into a new alliance. It seems the captain is ready to work with Dr. Vegapunk of all people. Despite all the nasty things we've heard about the genius, it seems the pair's goals line up these days, and that is why Luffy has agreed to give the old doctor a hand.

For those who haven't kept up with One Piece, Dr. Vegapunk is in a tight spot right now. The man managed to lure the Straw Hat crew to his lab, and since the encounter went down, we have learned much about his experiments. Dr. Vegapunk has gone so far as to out the truth behind the Devil Fruits, but his knowledge comes at a cost. The World Government has decided to assassinate the scientist, and that is why Lucci has brought his CP agents to Egghead Island.

Of course, Vegapunk knew this was a battle he could not win, so his lure was done just in time. The Straw Hat crew is the only one that could stand up to Lucci and the horde of Seraphim he's put under his control. Luffy's crew is hungry for more info that only Dr. Vegapunk carries, and the doctor wants nothing more than to outlive his assassins. To get what they want, an alliance was in order, and Luffy was of no mind to deny the suggestion. But with Cipher Pol on the crew's tale, there is no telling how this team-up will go down in 2023!

What do you think about this latest One Piece pairing?