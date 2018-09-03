‘One Piece’ Drops Sizzling Summer Poster

September may mark the end of the Summer, but the fun’s just heating up over on One Piece as the latest chapter for the series featured a new color spread page with the Straw Hat crew enjoying themselves for the season.

With a scandalous Nami right at the center of the page, fans found the new poster to be a refreshing change of pace.

Celebrating the now launched Wano arc of the series, 33 million first-edition prints, 440 million copies sold worldwide, Volume 90 of the series going on sale, and an upcoming fan book special release, the color spread has a lot to take in. Along with the aforementioned Nami front and center, fans see just how the Straw Hats celebrate the Summer holiday at the beach.

Luffy would smash watermelons, Sanji would relax and smoke, Chopper would be playing with fireworks, Franky would comb more of his pompadour, Zoro would turn eating noodles into a form of training, while Brook, Usopp, and Robin enjoy some grilled foods on a hot day.

It’s good to see the full Straw Hat crew together as it’s been quite a while since they’ve crossed paths in the manga. Relegated to full color spreads like this, fans have been waiting for a full Straw Hat reunion ever since the start of the Whole Cake Island arc some time ago. Hopefully it won’t be too long before fans see a reunion.

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan.The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

Eiichiro Oda revealed some news about One Piece‘s future in a recent interview as well. Stating that he was about 80 percent done with the manga at this point with the Wano arc, fans are worried that the series may be coming to an end sooner than they thought. But it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away given how much of the world there is to explore.