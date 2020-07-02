This One Piece Tattoo Brings Luffy's Devil Fruit to Life

✖

One of the biggest items to be found in the franchise of One Piece is the Devil Fruit, the edible, magical food that gives so many pirates some unbelievable powers as they sail the Grand Line and one fan has decided to get a permanent reminder of the fruit that gave the protagonist, Monkey D Luffy, his stretching abilities. With Monkey's power having the downside of making him unable to swim with his rubber body, he has certainly found himself relying on his amazing abilities more often than not in his quest to become the Pirate King as the leader of the Straw Hats!

Monkey D. Luffy's rubber powers have given him some amazing powers throughout the quest of the Straw Hat Pirates, also adding some transformations in the form of "Gears" that give him some serious power boosts by accessing his Devil Fruit induced abilities and using them in unique ways. The Devil Fruit hasn't just given the Straw Hats some amazing powers, but it has also given other heroes and villains some supernatural abilities that have assisted and hurt Monkey and company throughout the years. In the latest arc of Wano, the Straw Hat Pirates and their allies have been taking on a multitude of Devil Fruit users that have caused them some serious problems in attempting to liberate the isolated nation!

Twitter User Santoryu Beast Z shared these impressive tattoos that use a fan's real hand and foot to help best show off the amazing powers of Monkey D. Luffy, exhibiting his ability to make his limbs far larger than their normal size through his manipulation of his rubber frame:

Creativity beyond words 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ttSXTpdpiI — Roronoa Zoro #BLM (@santoryubeastZ) July 1, 2020

One Piece's Devil Fruit continues to play a big role in the anime franchise moving forward, giving us some of the most bizarre and colorful characters from the franchise's mangaka in Eiichiro Oda. With the series running for decades, the end of the story of Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates is inching ever closer, but we'll certainly enjoy the time we have left with the swashbucklers of the world of the Grand Line until it takes a bow for its final curtain call!

