One Piece’s Anime Just Made Egghead’s Best Scene A Masterpiece

The One Piece anime’s take on the Egghead arc is coming to a close, and it’s set to end on a definite high note. Naturally, the story is as good as it was in the manga, and with the consistently great quality of the animation and direction in nearly every episode, it’s even better than before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The way the One Piece anime has enhanced the Egghead arc has been great to watch, and that’s especially true for the most recent episode, as with one scene in episode #1152, in particular, the anime’s unique take on it made it nothing short of a masterpiece, even by the anime’s standards, and it was an incredible sight to behold.

Why Bonney Vs. Saturn Is The Best Scene In One Piece’s Egghead Arc

One Piece episode #1152 covered the final clash between Bonney and Saturn, a scene that’s easily the best in the Egghead arc. The arc’s emotional core has revolved around the tragedy of Bonney and Kuma’s lives, and with Saturn responsible for most of that, it’s only fitting that she would be the one to bring it to a close.

Naturally, the way it played out is what made it so great; after Saturn devoted so much time trying to rob Kuma and Bonney of their free will, Bonney defeated him by taking on the form of the Sun God Nika, symbolizing both pure freedom and the bond between her and her father, and that was nothing short of cathartic.

What made it even better was Luffy’s role in everything; while Luffy could have defeated Saturn, he understood how important it was to Bonney, so he instead helped her land the finishing blow. Luffy’s bond with Bonney has been a major highlight of the Egghead arc, and it was great that it was so important in such a pivotal moment.

Despite the arc’s heavy emphasis on lore and plot developments, the Egghead arc is great primarily because of how well it utilizes its emotional storytelling, and with the emotional catharsis brought about by Bonney being the one to defeat Saturn, it’s easy to see why it’s the best scene of the Egghead arc, by far.

How The One Piece Anime Makes Egghead’s Best Scene Even Better

Bonney defeating Saturn is a masterpiece of a scene in One Piece, and the anime made it even better. Modern One Piece is famous for how gorgeous its action scenes can get, and sure enough, the entire sequence of Bonney and Luffy’s fight was a visual masterpiece, featuring some of the best animation and direction in the whole arc.

The scene was sold even better by how much the One Piece anime expanded on it; while the fight was fairly quick in the manga, the anime extended the fight to include more action from both parties, and that extra bit of spectacle did wonders to enhance the impact of Bonney’s struggle and the final clash.

The anime’s take on things was especially great for the emotional aspect; between the extra flashbacks to Kuma and Ginny’s suffering and the anime extending Bonney’s fantasy of being with her parents, the final clash was even more emotional than in the manga, and when combined with the stellar visuals, it was a true masterclass from start to finish.

Bonney’s fight with Saturn is further proof of the Egghead arc being the One Piece anime’s best arc to date. Ever since the Wano arc, the One Piece anime has gradually improved in overall quality, with not only the art and animation seeing major improvements, but also the story through how certain plot points are presented or expanded, as well.

Modern One Piece has been great to watch, and the Egghead arc can be seen as the perfect encapsulation of that; not only is the animation some of the most gorgeous in the entire franchise, even when it isn’t over-the-top, but the overall direction always does wonders to enhance the story, and the handling of Bonney’s story is the best example yet.

As One Piece enters its final saga, the series is bound to reach visual and narrative heights it’s never seen before, and if the masterful handling of Bonney’s final clash with Saturn is an indication of anything, then there’s plenty more for fans to be excited about for years to come, no matter how long the final saga ultimately lasts.