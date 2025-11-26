Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 Confirms Episode Count With New Teaser

One Piece Season 2 is now on its way to Netflix as fans get ready for the next phase of the live-action adventure, and the series has confirmed just how many episodes the next season will run for with a cool preview teasing what’s to come. One Piece has been a massive success with Netflix ever since the first season released some time ago, and work quickly began on a follow up season of the series. Adapting Eiichiro Oda’s original manga of the same name, Luffy and the Straw Hats are about to meet a whole new sea of allies and foes.

One Piece Season 2 will be coming to Netflix this Spring, and will be taking on several arcs that help set the stage for what’s coming next. These new arcs will be introducing many characters who are about to be very important for the next two seasons of the live-action series, and now it’s been revealed how many episodes it’s going to be sticking around for. As shared by Netflix, One Piece Season 2 has revealed all of its title cards for the new season confirming it’s going to be eight episodes in total.

What to Know for One Piece Season 2

The Grand Line is calling, Nakama! 🌊😆 Feast your eyes on these epic title cards for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/JZm88pTRcP — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) November 26, 2025

Netflix has confirmed One Piece Season 2 will be eight episodes with the first look at its title cards, and at the same time also confirmed which characters will be highlighted the most in the coming season. The first season’s title cards were used to emphasize whichever of the characters was getting the most focus in a certain episode or arc, and it looks like the second season is continuing this trend with title cards teasing Tony Tony Chopper, Mr. 3, Vivi, the Giants and more just by this first look alone.

As for when this is all hitting our screens, One Piece Season 2 will be making its debut with Netflix on March 10th worldwide. These eight episodes will be adapting the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden and Drum Island arcs from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga, and each of these arcs are a crucial step in building what’s coming next in the upcoming third season as well as Luffy and the Straw Hats face off their first major enemy in the Grand Line. And things are going to get even more intense from there.

Who’s Coming to One Piece Season 2

Courtesy of Netflix

Joining the cast for One Piece Into the Grand Line, the official name for Season 2, are the likes of Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday, Charitha Chandran as Vivi Nefertari, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Cobra Nefertari, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, and Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk.

One Piece has also officially kicked off the production on Season 3 of the live-action series ahead of Season 2’s premiere, and has already added some big names to the cast with Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace, Cole Escola as Bon Clay, Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1 and Daisy Head as Miss Doublefinger announced thus far. A release date or window has yet to be announced for this third season as of this time, however.

