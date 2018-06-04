Did This ‘One Piece’ Theory Figure Out What The One Piece Is?

This week, One Piece went big with its latest manga update. Fans might not have guessed the ‘Reverie’ arc would be so important, but Eiichiro Oda is changing their minds. The series’ most recent chapter teased the existence of a rather important treasure, and a group of fan think they’ve pieced together how that boon connects to the long-rumored One Piece.

For those unaware, One Piece did drop a bombshell with chapter 906. Weekly Shonen Jump pushed the big release which teased a very mysterious treasure hidden on Mary Geois. The island was then shown in the last page as a strange man with Monkey D. Luffy’s bounty navigated his way into a massive vault. It was there fans saw a gigantic straw hat on a pedestal, but that isn’t the only thing fans needed to pay attention to.

No, the other detail was the name of the castle holding the straw Hat. After all, it is known as Pangea, and that means a lot for the Void Century and Grand Line.

Over on Reddit, a user known as Carcosan Anarchist broke the theory down for fans.

“For those unaware, all the continents on Earth used to be one, before tectonic shifts pulled them away, and that super-continent is called Pangaea,” the fan wrote. “Back before the Void Century, the islands of the One Piece world, at least those on the grand line, used to be one: The Ancient Kingdom. At the end of the Void Century, the world was remade by the new World Government.”

With this theory in mind, fans went on to make a few guesses about how Pangaea will affect the series long term. It was then a user named Helmed said the idea of piecing back together the Grand Line and bringing back the Ancient Kingdom is why the series is labeled One Piece. And, as another said, Luffy’s predestined mission is to put all the islands back into One Piece, giving him access to the famous treasure Gol D. Roger claims to have left behind.

Oh, and if the islands do all connect, there won’t be East Blue or West Blue. It will just be All Blue, and Sanji might just keel over at that theory.

Of course, Oda has remained tight-lipped about where his heralded series is heading, but this fan-theory has got plenty of netizens thinking. If this is where One Piece goes, then Luffy’s journey has a very long way to go, and his adventures are about to get even more grand.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

What do you make of this new theory? Can you see such a thing coming to pass?