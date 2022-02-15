Toshiya Ueda, One of One Piece’s Crew, Has Passed Away

In order to make the world of anime come to life, the medium has to have scores of creative minds working together in order to bring stories to life. Unfortunately, a major talent within the world of anime has passed as voice actor Toshiya Ueda was announced to have died at the age of 88. First beginning his career of voice acting in the 1970s, Ueda has touched countless series both in the world of anime, as well as some major North American properties that needed a Japanese dub.

In the long-running, wildly popular Shonen series of One Piece, Ueda played the role of Nefetari Cobra, the twelfth king of the Arabasta Kingdom and father of Vivi, a character that has some deep ties to Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates. Last being seen during the Levely Arc, Nefatari hasn’t played any kind of role during the Wano Arc or the subsequent war that has broken out between the Straw Hats and the Beast Pirates.

Another role he gave life to recently was the older demon known as Vylk, who first appeared in the second season of The Promised Neverland. The elder demon played a significant role in brokering a truce between the humans and the demon before the show came to an end with its season two finale, informing the rest of his kind that they could use a different food source other than children. While the anime has come to an end, Amazon is working on a live-action adaptation for the East with Japan recently releasing a live-action film as well.

Ueda himself has been providing voices for animated projects since the 1970s, having been a part of series such as Lupin The 3rd, Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Chip ‘N Dale Rescue Rangers, Pokemon, Sailor Moon, and many more.

The talent agency that represented Toshiya Ueda had this to say regarding the actor’s passing:

“Our actor Toshiya Ueda Reiwa died at the age of 88 on February 8, 4th. The funeral ceremony was held only by relatives at the will of the bereaved family. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to you for your kindness during your lifetime.”

Our thoughts are with Toshiya Ueda’s loved ones during this difficult time.

