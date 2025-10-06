One Piece Unveils New Look For Luffy’s Best Ally (Even After a Long Manga Absence)

One Piece‘s beloved character, Trafalgar D. Water Law, hasn’t appeared in the manga for over two years, but his popularity is as strong as ever. Although he was introduced in the Sabaody Archipelago Arc and briefly showed up at the end of the Summit War, he truly gained popularity after the Punk Hazard Arc, where he first appeared after the time-skip. The arc takes place right after the Fish-Man Island Saga was over and reunites Monkey D. Luffy with his benefactor, who became one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea. He proposes an alliance with Luffy to take down Kaido, one of the Four Emperors, and the young pirate agrees immediately.

Since the Punk Hazard Arc, Law was a major part of the show for over a decade before ultimately parting ways with the Straw Hat Pirates after the Wano Country Saga. Over the years, he became one of the most popular characters in the show, especially after the Dressrosa Saga, which revealed his tragic past. His status has been unknown since his fight with Blackbeard. However, as the manga refuses to share updates about him, the official X handle celebrates his birthday with one of his best looks.

One Piece Celebrates Trafalgar Law’s Birthday With a New Visual

Image Courtesy of Fasto/Toei Animation

To celebrate his birthday on October 6th, the official X handle of the One Piece portal site, endorsed by Eiichiro Oda, shared a new visual of the character. Illustrated by a 22-year-old animator, @FastoF325, the visual highlights one of Law’s best looks, the one from the Punk Hazard Arc. Fasto also worked on the fan-favorite Episode 1093, titled “Winner Takes All! Law vs. Blackbeard!” The episode highlights some of the best-animated sequences in the anime as Law and Blackbeard face off against one another for the copies of the Road Poneglyph.

Birthdays of One Piece characters are either decided by the mangaka, Eiichiro Oda, or fans through the SBS, based on what the author deems fit. A lot of these birthdays are chosen based on Japanese wordplay using numbers, and Law is no different. In SBS Volume 59, a fan suggested October 6th as his birthday, and Oda approved the idea. Interestingly enough, Tashigi and Bartolomeo also share the same birthday as Law. However, birthday visuals are typically shared for some of the most famous characters of the show.

Following the brutal fight in Wano, Luffy’s crew headed toward Egghead while Law had the misfortune of running into the Blackbeard Pirates. Despite putting up a good fight, he wasn’t strong enough to defeat the Emperor alone, and his crew was destroyed. Bepo used a last resort and took a drug given to him by Chopper, which briefly enhanced his strength. He barely managed to run away with Law, leaving the fate of the rest of the crew members unknown. This happened in Chapter 1081, which was released over two years ago. Law hasn’t appeared in the manga since then, leaving his fans worried about his fate.

