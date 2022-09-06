One Piece Takes Over College Football Halftime Show: Watch

One Piece will be hitting theaters in North America later this Fall with its next major feature film, and it has taken over a college football game's halftime show to help celebrate One Piece: Red's big debut! The football season is now underway colleges everywhere, and it's right when anime is kicking up into one of its busiest Fall seasons in recent memory as well. One Piece fans have a lot to look forward to in particular with the upcoming release of its next major feature, and the series tapped the University of Southern California's marching band for a cool new way to celebrate.

With One Piece: Red making its way to theaters in the United States sometime later this October, the University of Southern California's Spirit of Troy marching band played One Piece hits such as "We Are!," "New Genesis," and "Over The Top!" during the halftime show of the USC Trojans' first game of the season! Thankfully Toei Animation has shared a look at what that performance looked and sounded like with a clip showing off the performance itself. You can check it out in action below from their official Twitter account:

One Piece Film: Red might be working its way through theaters across Japan at the moment to become one of the biggest films in the franchise already, but Crunchyroll will be bringing the film to North America sometime this October. Directed by Code Geass franchise director Goro Taniguchi, written by One Piece: Gold writer Tsutomu Kuroiwa, and with original series creator Eiichiro Oda as creative producer, Crunchyroll teases what we can expect from One Piece Film: Red as such:

"Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as "otherworldly." Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans —excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance —the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter."

