One Piece Cosplay Gets Greedy With Vegapunk York

One Piece introduced fans to Dr. Vegapunk and his six satellites in the Egghead Arc, and now one awesome cosplay is putting the spotlight on the one that represents greed, York. One Piece: Egghead Arc officially kicked off the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda’s long running franchise with the first new adventure that will bring Luffy and the other Straw Hats closer than ever to their final goal of the One Piece treasure. This arc not only brought them to Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory, but revealed some big secrets about the One Piece world itself in just its first phases alone.

One Piece: Egghead Arc revealed that in order to keep up with his experiments, Dr. Vegapunk split himself into various different identities to handle different tasks with different aspects of his personality. Each served a major function, and York’s was to take care of his eating and sleeping until she took matters into her own hands in one of the arc’s first big twists. Now York has come to life thanks to some awesome cosplay from artist kappy_w on TikTok, and you can check it out below:

Where to Catch Up With One Piece

If you wanted to go back and check out the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials), you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio. The newest episodes of the anime, One Piece: Egghead Arc, are now airing weekly and are available to stream with Crunchyroll and Netflix alongside their initial release in Japan.

If the manga is more your speed, you can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service if you wanted to read ahead to see what’s coming next instead. There’s also the entire back catalog of the decades long series available as well.

There are still even more ways to enjoy One Piece outside of the anime and manga releases too such as the live-action One Piece series with Netflix, which is now in the works on Season 2 for a release in the near future. There is also a brand new anime remaking the One Piece series from the very beginning with Netflix, The One Piece.