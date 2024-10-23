One Piece Should Make Vivi the Final Straw Hat

One Piece is now in the midst of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda’s long running manga and anime franchise, and it should really come circle and fully make Vivi Nefertari the final member of the Straw Hat crew before it all comes to an end. One Piece is currently in the middle of quite the lengthy break for both the manga and anime releases as both productions prepare for what’s coming next, and it’s likely that Vivi is going to play a key role in how the grand finale all comes together. So she just needs to be a full member of the crew.

One Piece initially began with Luffy teasing that he wanted ten people to join his crew, and has since grown his crew to ten strong with the latest addition of Jimbei during the events of the Whole Cake Island and Wano Country arcs. While those arcs also offered the opportunity for additional members of the crew like fan favorites such as Yamato, there’s still one character who can serve an important role in the crew that already has a place within it, Vivi. All that’s left to do is fully bring her into the crew as the Straw Hats head towards the One Piece treasure.

Vivi Has An Important Role in the Straw Hats

One Piece already made Vivi a member of the crew but the timing just didn’t work out. Even before the events of the Alabasta arc, Vivi had already made a place for herself within the crew. Not only did her diplomacy keep Luffy and the others safe through some tricky situations, but that also revealed her role in the crew overall. Because each member of the crew serves a purpose to the adventure overall, any permanent member of the Straw Hats would need to add something to the dynamic that wasn’t already there.

As member of royalty, Vivi is aware of how to navigate the things that Luffy and the others aren’t really going to be able to. Vivi not only will have a place within the royal system, but it will also serve as a bridge between pirates and the world government as a result. That’s going to be incredibly important when all of this comes to an end. Because when Luffy and the others find the One Piece, it might be the end of the series but it’s far going to be the end of Luffy and the others’ lives. They’re going to need to navigate a new sea after it all, and Vivi serves that important leadership role.

Vivi’s Already a Straw Hat

While Vivi should be the final member of the Straw Hat crew added before the series comes to an end, she’s technically a member of the crew still. She had to separate from each of them following Alabasta, but it’s really only been a matter of time before she actually joins. That seems more real than ever thanks to the new reveals in the Egghead Arc as well as Vivi was revealed to have a D. in her name, and now is in hiding from the World Government.

It’s really only a member of time before she joins up with the Straw Hats again during all of this turmoil as they will honestly provide the best protection for her moving forward. As a Straw Hat she’ll help them figure out some things that they’re not aware of, and her knowledge of Alabasta’s past and her blood connection to a former rival of Imu likely makes her one of the biggest pieces of the puzzle heading into the grand finale. And just in terms of characters overall, Vivi’s already proven to have a memorable dynamic with the rest of the crew already. Just make it permanent.