One Piece Shares Volume 95 Cover Preview

One Piece has been having one huge year now that the series is currently in the middle of celebrating its 20th anime anniversary, and it’s been equally as huge of a year for the original manga release of the series. With the next volume of the series releasing later this December in Japan, the manga will be crossing over 460 million copies in print around the world. To celebrate this major milestone for the series coming with the next volume, series creator Eiichiro Oda actually shared a special preview for the next cover of the series to One Piece‘s official Twitter account.

Naturally, there are some pretty significant spoilers on the cover so read on only if you’re caught up with the current chapter in the manga! Here’s the preview for Volume 95’s cover, which features the line-art which will be fully colored for the final version.

Scheduled for a release December 28th in Japan Volume 95 of the series has a cover teasing many of the huge reveals that have come with the last few releases of the manga. Not only does it prominently feature Luffy, Brook, and Chopper’s new Samurai gear as they prepare for battle in Wano, but it features the faces of the Four Emperors, which the series recently gave some more intel behind.

Not only did the marines reveal the official bounties for each of the Emperors, but it turns out that the Emperors’ ties go back far into the past. Three of them were members of the powerful and scary Rocks Pirates, and surely more information about this mysterious group will be revealed as the series goes on. Many of the most powerful and prominent figures have been involved with them in some fashion, so it’s clear series creator Oda has a major plan for them in place down the line.

