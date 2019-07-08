Anime

One Piece Fans Loved the Anime’s Wano Arc Debut

After years of teasing, the Wano Country arc has finally kicked off on the latest episode of One […]

By

After years of teasing, the Wano Country arc has finally kicked off on the latest episode of One Piece. There’s been a steady build up of anticipation ever since the anime revealed it would be getting a huge facelift, and the first episode of the Wano arc definitely came through and delivered a much more expressive anime series than fans had ever expected to see.

With the first episode down, how exactly are fans reacting to One Piece’s Wano debut? They are absolutely in love with the anime series, and its promise of what’s to come in the future.

Some fans are glad to see the series getting the huge makeover, and others that have stopped watching the anime are going to be rejoining the series from now on. Whether or not that’s your predicament, fans are agreeing all over that this is the most exciting the anime has been in a long time.

Read on to see what fans are saying about One Piece‘s Wano arc debut, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

“Amazing Lively Character Animation”

“Might Have to Hope Back on the Anime Again”

“I Missed Zoro”

“This is Everything I Wanted in the Anime”

BLESSED

“It Made My Day!”

“One Piece Went All Out”

It’s One Piece’s Year!

