One Piece Fans Loved the Anime’s Wano Arc Debut

After years of teasing, the Wano Country arc has finally kicked off on the latest episode of One Piece. There’s been a steady build up of anticipation ever since the anime revealed it would be getting a huge facelift, and the first episode of the Wano arc definitely came through and delivered a much more expressive anime series than fans had ever expected to see.

With the first episode down, how exactly are fans reacting to One Piece’s Wano debut? They are absolutely in love with the anime series, and its promise of what’s to come in the future.

Some fans are glad to see the series getting the huge makeover, and others that have stopped watching the anime are going to be rejoining the series from now on. Whether or not that’s your predicament, fans are agreeing all over that this is the most exciting the anime has been in a long time.

“Amazing Lively Character Animation”

I have no idea where One Piece could have been without Yong-Ce Tu. One of the best talents that appeared during WCI and now he will make Wano even greater, amazing lively character animation. pic.twitter.com/9sMT5yySGv — Murad (@0XMURADX0) July 7, 2019

“Might Have to Hope Back on the Anime Again”

the new one piece opening is a fucking BANGER and WOW does the animation look good, might have to hop back on the anime again — SungWon Cho (@ProZD) July 7, 2019

“I Missed Zoro”

I missed Zoro 😭😍 I’ve waited for so long for Wano Arc to happen #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/N4TVOHZjYS — 𝙰𝚟𝚒𝚜 • (@Yvueyze) July 7, 2019

“This is Everything I Wanted in the Anime”

One Piece Episode 892: This is it. This is everything I wanted in the anime. Wano starts of with a bang!! 😍

The vibrant atmosphere thanks to Nagamine, the mind-blowing music by Kohei Tanaka. The line filter and new designs I’m crying. Can’t praise this episode enough! 😭 pic.twitter.com/j9BjnLJ4mH — Wamiq Fida (@_Blackleg_) July 7, 2019

BLESSED

Fire Force, Dr.Stone and The Wano Arc of One Piece…I’M BLESSED pic.twitter.com/2UJV4jYZU1 — ❤H.A💖 assignments overload (@HanisDesuyo) July 7, 2019

“It Made My Day!”

I wish I could have recorded my reactions while watching today’s Wano episode.

It was a great feat of all the staff at @toeianime_info

It made my day! Wano is finally here and it is going to change the history forever!

I will start making Review in a while. #OnePiece #Wano pic.twitter.com/8J7sCluGL2 — ワノ国(Wano)🎴🌊🗻🌸⛩️🏯🍙🏴‍☠️ (@NoxDRaz) July 7, 2019

“One Piece Went All Out”

#OnePiece went all out of the Wano arc, new opening and bumpers. — I’m Gingham Jackson, and you’re listening to NPR. (@djames82) July 8, 2019

It’s One Piece’s Year!