‘One Piece’ Has A Freaky Connection With Japan’s Emergency Alert System

One Piece is one series with a widespread popularity, and has a very dedicated fan base. Which is why it’s funny to hear that some fans experienced some freaky real world parallels when watching the series.

And it’s even funnier when you realize most fans just kept watching One Piece even when Japan was issuing eerily similar emergency broadcasts matching up with the events of the series.

Earthquake alert was aired in Japan in 2010 right when Whitebeard released his earthquake ability in anime opening. Tsunami warning was aired in 2007 when Lucci tried to drown Straw Hats with sea water in anime.😅#coincidence (Added small news about Oda’s new interview.) pic.twitter.com/xoQeOQoJGa — sandman (@sandman_AP) February 20, 2018

It turns out that in 2010, an emergency alert for an Earthquake was airing in Japan at the same time Whitebeard was using his earthquake Devil Fruit ability during the show’s opening theme. On top of this already peculiar coincidence, a tsunami warning was broadcast during the scene where Lucci was threatening to drown the Straw Hat Pirates during the Enies Lobby arc three years prior.

These two coincidences are just too strange for anime fans to ignore, as many of their favorite series tend to involve apocalypses and other eater-shattering events. The last thing anyone wants is for an anime series’ apocalypse to happen at the same time a real world one does.

